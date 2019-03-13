Ram Charan Tej and Keerthy Suresh are listener’s favourites

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Radio network Radio City entertained Tollywood fans, by crowning the winners with City Cine Awards Telugu, Season 2. It is a people’s choice award that lets listeners to applaud the efforts of the artists and technicians for their contribution to the Telugu film industry.

Keerthy Suresh in 'Mahanati'.

The second season of the awards received 1.36 crore votes. Winners were from the Telugu film fraternity across 20 categories with a grand trophy. Ram Charan Tej and Keerthy Suresh won the Best Hero and Best Heroine respectively with Sukumar winning as a Best Director for his film Rangasthalam. As Telugu films are known for their foot tapping music, Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada won the Best Singer Male and Female, and SS Thaman as Best Music Director.

Director Sukumar said “I’m so much moved by the way these awards are carried out where people themselves act as a jury to nominate their favourite stars and vote for them to win this award. I’m happy to announce that Rangasthalam caters more than eight lakh votes.”