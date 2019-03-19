Home Entertainment Telugu

Aditi Rao on board for Indraganti’s next

Aditi Rao Hydari, who made her Telugu debut in director Indraganti Mohan Krishna’s coming-of-age love story, Sammohanam, made heads turn with her performance in Mani Ratnam’s Nawab.

Published: 19th March 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo | YouTube)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Aditi Rao Hydari, who made her Telugu debut in director Indraganti Mohan Krishna’s coming-of-age love story, Sammohanam, made heads turn with her performance in Mani Ratnam’s Nawab.

She then played an astronaut in Sankalp Reddy’s space-thriller Antariksham 9000 KMPH, which sank without a trace at the ticket window. After a hiatus, the 32-year-old actor is reportedly teaming up with Indraganati for a new movie.

The film also features actor Nani and Sudheer Babu in lead roles and Aditi has been roped in as the former’s love interest. “Aditi is paired opposite Nani, who plays a negative role in the film. She is excited to be a part of this project. The other female lead opposite Sudheer Babu is yet to be finalised as Nivetha Thomas has turned down the offer due to some undisclosed reasons,” says a source. To be bankrolled by Dil Raju, the multi-starrer is in the scripting stage and the makers are planning to kickstart the proceedings late summer. The other cast and crew are yet to be finalised and it is learnt that the film is an entirely new idea. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aditi Rao Hydari Indraganti Mohan Krishna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp