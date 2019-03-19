Aditi Rao on board for Indraganti’s next

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Aditi Rao Hydari, who made her Telugu debut in director Indraganti Mohan Krishna’s coming-of-age love story, Sammohanam, made heads turn with her performance in Mani Ratnam’s Nawab.

She then played an astronaut in Sankalp Reddy’s space-thriller Antariksham 9000 KMPH, which sank without a trace at the ticket window. After a hiatus, the 32-year-old actor is reportedly teaming up with Indraganati for a new movie.

The film also features actor Nani and Sudheer Babu in lead roles and Aditi has been roped in as the former’s love interest. “Aditi is paired opposite Nani, who plays a negative role in the film. She is excited to be a part of this project. The other female lead opposite Sudheer Babu is yet to be finalised as Nivetha Thomas has turned down the offer due to some undisclosed reasons,” says a source. To be bankrolled by Dil Raju, the multi-starrer is in the scripting stage and the makers are planning to kickstart the proceedings late summer. The other cast and crew are yet to be finalised and it is learnt that the film is an entirely new idea.