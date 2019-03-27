I have a big crush on Samantha, says debutante 'Majili' actress Divyansha Kaushik

Murali Krishna CH By

Divyansha Kaushik grabbed the eyeballs with a motorcycle commercial wherein she was paired alongside Himansh Kohli of Yaariyan fame. She has also worked in the casting department of Yashraj Films and she has aced her first audition for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni-starrer Majili. Excited about her Telugu film debut with the romantic entertainer, Divyansha says, “I always wanted to be an actor and looked up to Kareena Kapoor as an inspiration. I have taken part in dramatics and was into debates during my school days. As a first step, I did modelling, portfolio shoots and when director Shiva Nirvana asked if I would be interested in a Telugu film audition, I gave it a try. My mother Anju Kaushik is a renowned makeup artiste in Bollywood and accompanying her to the shoots has helped me understand how the industry operates.”

She will be seen as the childhood love interest of Naga Chaitanya in the film. “I play a young girl, Anshu, who has a lot of love inside of her. The film has a roller-coaster of emotions. My character has an emotional arc and I’m sure it’s going to leave an impact,” says the Delhi girl.

Divyansha considers herself lucky to be a part of Majili. “I’m blessed to make my Telugu debut with a film that marks the first collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha after their marriage. I am a huge fan of Samantha and I have a big crush on her. I have watched her Makkhi many times and I would like to work with her again,” says Divyansha.

She’s all praise for the team. “I never felt out of place and the entire team of Majili has been supportive. Although I didn’t have a combination scene with Samantha in this film, she and Chay have made me feel so comfortable. I have learnt a lot and the encouragement and guidance Shiva gave me to understand my character was amazing. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut than Anshu in Majili,” explains Divyansha. The model-turned-actor is looking forward to being part of good cinema. “I don’t want to rush things at all. My priority is always a good script. If the storyline is good, even if I have a small role, that gets noticed. I want to be part of commercial as well as meaningful cinema that helps me do justice to my character,” concludes Divyansha.

