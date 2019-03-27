Home Entertainment Telugu

I have a big crush on Samantha, says debutante 'Majili' actress Divyansha Kaushik

Delhi girl Divyansha Kaushik plays the childhood love interest of Naga Chaitanya in her debut film Majili.

Published: 27th March 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Divyansha Kaushik

Actress Divyansha Kaushik (Photo | Divyansha Kaushik Twitter)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Divyansha Kaushik grabbed the eyeballs with a motorcycle commercial wherein she was paired alongside Himansh Kohli of Yaariyan fame. She has also worked in the casting department of Yashraj Films and she has aced her first audition for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni-starrer Majili. Excited about her Telugu film debut with the romantic entertainer, Divyansha says, “I always wanted to be an actor and looked up to Kareena Kapoor as an inspiration. I have taken part in dramatics and was into debates during my school days. As a first step, I did modelling, portfolio shoots and when director Shiva Nirvana asked if I would be interested in a Telugu film audition, I gave it a try. My mother Anju Kaushik is a renowned makeup artiste in Bollywood and accompanying her to the shoots has helped me understand how the industry operates.”

She will be seen as the childhood love interest of Naga Chaitanya in the film. “I play a young girl, Anshu, who has a lot of love inside of her. The film has a roller-coaster of emotions. My character has an emotional arc and I’m sure it’s going to leave an impact,” says the Delhi girl.

Divyansha considers herself lucky to be a part of Majili. “I’m blessed to make my Telugu debut with a film that marks the first collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha after their marriage. I am a huge fan of Samantha and I have a big crush on her. I have watched her Makkhi many times and I would like to work with her again,” says Divyansha.

She’s all praise for the team. “I never felt out of place and the entire team of Majili has been supportive. Although I didn’t have a combination scene with Samantha in this film, she and Chay have made me feel so comfortable. I have learnt a lot and the encouragement and guidance Shiva gave me to understand my character was amazing. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut than Anshu in Majili,” explains Divyansha. The model-turned-actor is looking forward to being part of good cinema. “I don’t want to rush things at all. My priority is always a good script. If the storyline is good, even if I have a small role, that gets noticed. I want to be part of commercial as well as meaningful cinema that helps me do justice to my character,” concludes Divyansha.

— Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress
@onlymurali

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Divyansha Kaushik Majili Samantha Akkineni Naga Chaitanya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp