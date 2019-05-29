Ghibran replaces Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy in Prabhas’ Saaho

By Express News Service

We had reported yesterday that music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy had decided to opt out of the Prabhas trilingual Saaho. Now, we hear that Ghibran has been approached by the film’s director, Sujeeth, to take over the composing responsibilities.

Prabhas

Interestingly, the Vishwaroopam 2 composer had also scored music for Sujeeth’s debut film, Run Raja Run, and the two soundtracks for Saaho’s making videos – the Shades of Saaho chapters 1 and 2. However, Ghibran will only compose the background score for Saaho, while a few other composers will apparently be taking care of the songs department.

Earlier, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy exited the project as the makers wanted to use multiple composers for the film, which the composer trio was not in favour of. Saaho is currently in post-production. The action-thriller, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff and Lal in important roles.