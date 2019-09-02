Saaho’s box office collection crosses Rs 200 crore mark

By Express News Service

Saaho has generated over Rs 130 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. Furthermore, the film is maintaining its multi-crore business on day 2, taking the gross earning to nearly Rs 220 crore.

The fast-paced action drama kicked off in India with Rs 24.40 crore in its Hindi version. In the south, Saaho has recorded the second-highest collections of all time after Baahubali - The Conclusion.

The film has brought in nearly Rs 87 crore in its Tamil and Telugu versions and has replaced Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 which was in the second position.

The multilingual film has debuted in over 4,500 screens in India. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.