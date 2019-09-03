Home Entertainment Telugu

Allu Arjun, AR Murugadoss to team up for a bilingual?

The film, produced by NV Prasad and Tagore Madhu, is expected to go on floors in 2020.

Published: 03rd September 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Allu Arjun (L) and director AR Murugadoss

Allu Arjun (L) and director AR Murugadoss

By Express News Service

Allu Arjun and director AR Murugadoss will work together on an untitled Telugu-Tamil bilingual, according to reports. To be produced by NV Prasad and Tagore Madhu, the film, which also marks the Race Gurram actor’s debut in Tamil, is expected to go on floors in 2020.

"The project has been in the pipeline for some time now. Allu Arjun and Murugadoss had a word about the plotline, but are yet to meet for the story discussion. The film will go on floors after Allu Arjun is done with his upcoming films — Ala...Vaikuntapuramlo, a yet-to-be-titled film with director Sukumar, and Icon," informs a source close to the 36-year-old actor.

Allu Arjun recently started shooting for Ala...Vaikuntapuramlo with S/O Satyamurthy-director Trivikram Srinivas. He is expected to begin work on Sukumar’s film in October, and start shooting for Icon early next year. Meanwhile, Murugadoss is currently busy filming his next release, Darbar, a cop drama starring Rajinikanth.

