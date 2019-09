Director Sukumar to make a cameo in Varun Tej's Valmiki

By Express News Service

Director Sukumar is making a cameo in Harish Shankar's directorial Valmiki. The Rangasthalam filmmaker will reprise director Vetrimaaran's role in Jigarthanda.

The Gabbar Singh director took to Twitter to share a picture from the sets of the film and thanked Sukumar for his gesture. He wrote, "A Small surprise from Sukumar in Valmiki. Thank you so much darling Sukku for your sweet gesture."

Valmiki, the gangster comedy starring Varun Tej, Pooja Hegde, Atharvaa Murali and Mirnalini Ravi is produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta. The film has music by Mickey J Meyer and it will hit the screens on September 20.