Home Entertainment Telugu

Naga Chaitanya to replace Ravi Teja in Maha Samudram?

Interestingly, Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were the first choice of the director, but things didn't work out.

Published: 04th September 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya

By Express News Service

Actor Naga Chaitanya is in talks to replace Ravi Teja in the upcoming film, Maha Samudram. Earlier, the makers had zeroed in on Ravi Teja, but reports suggest the actor has made an exit following remuneration issues.

RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi will helm this action-adventure. Interestingly, Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were the first choice of the director, but things didn't work out. However, now that Ravi Teja is not part of the film, the director has reinitiated talks with the Majili actor.

"Bhupathi will meet Chaitanya in the second week of September for story discussion. If everything falls into place, Chay, who was the first choice for Bhupathi, will replace Ravi Teja," confides a source. To be produced by Gemini Kiran, Maha Samudram also features Siddharth in a crucial role. The film will likely go on floors in October. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maha Samudram Ravi Teja Naga Chaitanya Samantha Akkineni Ajay Bhupathi
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp