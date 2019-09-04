Naga Chaitanya to replace Ravi Teja in Maha Samudram?

By Express News Service

Actor Naga Chaitanya is in talks to replace Ravi Teja in the upcoming film, Maha Samudram. Earlier, the makers had zeroed in on Ravi Teja, but reports suggest the actor has made an exit following remuneration issues.

RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi will helm this action-adventure. Interestingly, Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were the first choice of the director, but things didn't work out. However, now that Ravi Teja is not part of the film, the director has reinitiated talks with the Majili actor.

"Bhupathi will meet Chaitanya in the second week of September for story discussion. If everything falls into place, Chay, who was the first choice for Bhupathi, will replace Ravi Teja," confides a source. To be produced by Gemini Kiran, Maha Samudram also features Siddharth in a crucial role. The film will likely go on floors in October.