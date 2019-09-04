Nani-starrer Gang Leader a rip-off of South Korean movie?

By Express News Service

Nani's upcoming film, Gang Leader, a revenge drama featuring women from different stages of life, is said to be a rip-off of 2008 South Korean action-comedy Girl Scouts. The Korean film directed by Kim Sang-man charts the story of four women, who cause chaos by forming a girl gang to track down a credit union CEO to recover stolen money.

Going by the promo of Gang Leader, which was recently dropped online, we couldn't help but notice a thematical similarity between the Nani-starrer and the Korean film. It seems writer-director Vikram K Kumar has Indianised it by adding a sub-plot involving a little girl and Nani's character as a revenge writer, Pencil.

A few days ago, French director Jerome Salle accused the makers of Saaho of copying his film Largo Winch and called it a second 'free-make' of his 2008 action thriller. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Nani's Gang Leader stars Lakshmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Karthikeya Gummakonda in prominent roles. The film is slated for release on September 13.