Prabhas next to Rajini with a hat-trick

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Prabhas has scored a hat-trick at the box office with his latest release Saaho. The film which has opened to a spectacular opening in cinemas on August 30, has received a mixed critical response on its first day.

Despite divide talk, there seems to be no stopping for the film at the box office as the action thriller has become the third highest-grossing Telugu film ever.

The film now stands next only to Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The beginning – both starring Prabhas. Interestingly, Prabhas has become the second South Indian actor, after Rajinikanth (Robo, Kabali, 2.0) to have three biggest grossers to his name.

The film has performed exceptionally well in the first weekend in domestic and overseas circuits and has so far collected Rs 330.20 crore (gross) worldwide. Saaho has now eyes set on Baahubali: The Beginning which is at second with a collection of Rs 600 crore (lifetime gross). Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Arun Vijay and Mandira Bedi in crucial roles.

