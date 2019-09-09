Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH 'Valmiki' trailer: Varun Tej looks fierce as gangster Gaddhalakonda Ganesh in 'Jigarthanda' remake

Valmiki, the gangster comedy starring Varun Tej, Pooja Hegde, Atharvaa Murali and Mirnalini Ravi, will hit screens on September 20.

Published: 09th September 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

valmiki_varun_tej_intense

Varun Tej plays a gangster in 'Valmiki'. (YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

The trailer of 'Rangasthalam' fame director Harish Shankar's gangster comedy 'Valmiki' starring Varun Tej and Pooja Hegde is finally out!

A remake of Karthik Subburaj's critically acclaimed 2014 Tamil film 'Jigarthanda', the Telugu remake has veteran Tamil actor Murali's son Atharvaa stepping into the shoes of Siddharth to play the role of a filmmaker while Chiranjeevi's nephew Varun Tej plays the gangster (a role for which Bobby Simha won the National Award). 'Super Deluxe' fame Mirnalini Ravi plays Lakshmi Menon’s role while Pooja Hegde plays Varun Tej's love interest. Filmmaker Harish Shankar will reprise director Vetrimaaran's role in the film. Veteran Hindi actress Supriya Pathak too is part of the cast.

The two-minute-long trailer starts off with a young director (Atharvaa) declaring that he would make a good film and then going on to hunt for a real-life gangster Gaddhalakonda Ganesh (Varun Tej) to document his life and make a film out of it. What happens when he gets embroiled in the gangster's universe forms the crux of the story.

The trailer is packed with punch dialogues, action sequences and some stunning cinematography. 

Varun Tej is seen in an entirely new intense avatar complete with kohl-lined eyes and bling to ace the gangster look.

Varun Tej

However, we wish the trailer had more glimpses of Atharvaa than just shots of the ruthless gangster.

Atharvaa

As promising as it looks, will it do justice to the superhit original? We'll have to wait and see!

Pooja Hegde

Music composer Mickey J Meyer joined the film after Devi Sri Prasad stepped out.

It is produced by 14 Reels Plus.

'Valmiki' will hit screens on September 20.

Varun was last seen in 'F2 - Fun and Frustration' with Venkatesh, Tamannaah and Mehreen Peerzada. Pooja Hegde's last film was opposite Mahesh Babu in 'Maharshi', while Atharvaa last acted in Tamil film '100', alongside Hansika Motwani.

