Home Entertainment Telugu

'Jigarthanda' is my favourite film, 'Valmiki' will not veer too far from the original: Harish Shankar

Director Harish Shankar recalls watching Jigarthanda five years ago and says he discussed the possibilities of remaking it in Telugu with producer Dil Raju.

Published: 17th September 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Gaddalakonda Ganesh-starrer 'Valmiki'.

A still from Gaddalakonda Ganesh-starrer 'Valmiki'.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ), it took exactly two years for director Harish Shankar to arrive with his next film, Valmiki, a remake of acclaimed Tamil gangster drama Jigarthanda. He says that the film was never planned as he wasn’t desperate to direct a remake.

“After DJ, I wanted to go ahead with an urban love story on the lines of Fidaa and Tholi Prema with Varun Tej and pitched the script of Dagudumuthalu. But he was looking to break his lover boy image and is keen to do a mass entertainer in my signature style. He worked hard for two months and has gone for a complete makeover to get Gaddalakonda Ganesh’s look right. I can vouch for you that he will mesmerise the audience with his performance,” begins Harish.

The director recalls watching Jigarthanda five years ago and says he discussed the possibilities of remaking it in Telugu with producer Dil Raju.

“When I was working on my next film’s script, Karthik Subburaj’s Petta released and it was then I watched his Jigarthanda again. Jigarthanda was my favourite film and I believe there was some magic in this story and thought it would work well in Telugu too. I felt Varun Tej will bring a fresh perspective for the negative role played by Bobby Simha in the original and that’s how Valmiki began,” he says.

Harish says he stuck to the original and didn’t make significant changes in the content. “I didn’t want to change the script written by Karthik (Subbaraj) as I thought it was brilliant. However, I have adapted the story to suit our local sensibilities keeping Varun’s image in mind. I have also created a substantial role for Pooja Hegde and her presence will take the film to a different level. If you recall, Jigarthanda was released in Telugu with the same name, but not many people watched it. So, we took a calculative step, acquired the remake rights and made Valmiki,” says Harish.

Revealing how Atharvaa came on board, Harish explains, “After zeroing in on Varun, I wanted to cast an actor who doesn’t carry any baggage in Telugu to reprise Siddharth’s part. Then, Atharvaa’s name flashed in my mind and he too got excited to work in Telugu.”

About the film, he explains, “Valmiki is the lengthiest film of my career. It’s a content-driven film with my style of entertainment and little action. We have remixed Velluvachi Godaramma from Devatha (1982) and the song comes at an appropriate situation and goes in line with the narrative.”

He shoots down ongoing reports of a rift with the producers of Valmiki and shares, “We are not at loggerheads. I have been friends with Gopi Achanta and Ram Achanta from Namo Venkatesa (2010) days. They have no qualms to spend a lot of money on Valmiki, but I want to complete the film on a limited budget. Without understanding the whole point, some people have blown the issue out of proportion.”

Rumours were swirling about Harish Shankar reuniting with his Gabbar Singh actor Pawan Kalyan for a commercial entertainer and the director avers, “I am waiting to direct him again and wish it would come true one day. I request everyone to pray to god on my behalf.”

— Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress
@onlymurali

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harish Shankar Valmiki Jigarthanda Gaddalakonda Ganesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp