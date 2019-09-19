Home Entertainment Telugu

‘We didn’t make Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy for the sake of records’: Ram Charan

Starring Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ravi Kishan and Jagapathi Babu, Syeraa Narasimha Reddy will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on October 2.

Published: 19th September 2019 09:49 AM

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

The trailer of Chiranjeevi-starrer Syeraa Narasimha Reddy was released by the makers at an event in the city on Wednesday. A teaser of the film with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s voice over was released a few days ago and the video gave a glimpse of all the principal characters of the film.

The trailer launch was attended by veteran producer Ramesh Prasad, producer Sharrath Marrar, director Surender Reddy and actor-producer Ram Charan. Asked to compare Syeraa Narasimha Reddy with the Baahubali franchise, Ram Charan said that they haven’t made this film to break records but to fulfil his father (Chiranjeevi)’s long-time dream of working in a historical war drama. 

WATCH TRAILER: 

“We have been making attempts to make Syeraa Narasimha Reddy for the last ten years...but it took time for things to fall into place. 

We made this film with a good intent and I think is a perfect gift to my dad. Producing a Pan-Indian film of this magnitude is a difficult job and I’m glad we made it with passion and respect,” says Charan. 

Quizzed on why he chose Surender Reddy as the director of this big-budget extravaganza, Charan reveals, “I saw a different dimension in Surender Reddy and thought he had a vision beyond what we see after I worked with him in Dhruva. Watching him from the close quarters and spending time with him has increased my belief.”

Surender Reddy said a lot of research went into the making of Syeraa. “I visited the gazette and libraries in Chennai to bring the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy to the screens. We have roped in Amitabh Bachchan because we can’t think of anyone playing guru to Chiranjeevi garu other than him.”
 He also stated that they haven’t signed on actors Vijay Sethupathy and Kichcha Sudeep for their star value, but for the requirement of the script. “As I said, the script has driven us to approach them and they all agreed to be a part of this project out of their enthusiasm to work with Chiranjeevi garu and also learning about the respect Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy has garnered in history.”

Asked if Pawan Kalyan has given voice-over for the teaser alone, Surender Reddy shares, “He will narrate the story of Narasimha Reddy throughout the film.”  

Also starring Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ravi Kishan and Jagapathi Babu, Syeraa Narasimha Reddy will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on October 2.


