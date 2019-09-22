Varun Tej wants to hook-up with Pooja Hegde

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Tej says if given a chance, he would like to hook-up with his "Mukunda" co-star Pooja Hegde.

Varun expressed his view in an episode of Voot's "Feet Up With the Stars Telugu".

Host Lakshmi Manchu asked Varun about who would he choose to 'Kill, marry and hook-up' amongst Sai Pallavi, Rashi Khanna and Pooja.

To which he responded: "Kill -- Rashi Khanna, hook-up -- Pooja Hegde and marry -- Sai Pallavi."

The Telugu version of "Feet Up With The Stars" will go live on Monday. It promises a glimpse into the charismatic lives of the stars.