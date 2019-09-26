Home Entertainment Telugu

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur to make Telugu debut?

Mrunal, who hit the spotlight with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and John Abraham’s Batla House, has been approached to play the female lead in Naga Shaurya’s new movie.

Published: 26th September 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur (Photo | Mrunal Thakur Instagram)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who hit the spotlight with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and John Abraham’s Batla House, has been approached to play the female lead in Naga Shaurya’s new movie. To be directed by debutante Lakshmi Sowjanya, a protege of Krishna Vamsi and Sekhar Kammula, the film is a hilarious feel-good love story.

“The makers were impressed with Mrunal Thakur’s performance in Super 30 and Batla House and believe that her presence will bring a pleasant freshness to the film. The script too demanded a new pairing due to its young and enterprising content. The talks are underway and Mrunal has responded on a positive note. The director will meet the actor for story narration soon,” informs a source.

The untitled love story will go on floors in the city in October and the filmmakers are planning to shoot it in the picturesque locales of Darjeeling, Dehradun, Meghalaya, Kerala, Visakhapatnam and Paris. Produced by S Naga Vamsy, the film will hit the screens in May 2020.

