Tamannaah confirms special appearance in Mahesh Babu's next 'Sarileru Neekevvarua'

Tamannaah will soon be seen in a special song opposite Mahesh Babu in Telugu action film 'Sarileru Neekevvarua'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in a special song opposite superstar Mahesh Babu in Telugu action film "Sarileru Neekevvarua".

In the film, Mahesh Babu essays the role of Major Ajay Krishna. The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

"Yes it's true and I'm looking forward to just having fun and being myself for this song as the script demands it," Tamannaah said.

"After 'F2: Fun & Frustration', Anil Ravipudi was keen to collaborate with me and when this opportunity came up, I said yes. I'm happy with the phase I am in with regard to my career today as the directors I've worked with in the past want to work with me again and it makes me really feel content," added the actress, who has performed special numbers in films such as "Speedunnodu", "Jai Lava Kusa", "Alludu Seenu" and "KGF: Chapter 1".

Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj, "Sarileru Neekevvarua" has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

On the work front, Tamannaah will also be seen in the horror comedy "Petromax", the Tamil remake of Mahi V. Raghav's Telugu film "Anando Brahma", romantic drama "Bole Chudiyan" opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and period drama "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".

