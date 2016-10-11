Home Galleries Other

Bangkok's endearing Little Zoo Cafe

Published: 11th October 2016 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2016 12:38 PM  

Thailand_Asia_Beyond__Seng_(3)
Visitors play with raccoons at Little Zoo Café. (Photo | AP)
Thailand_Asia_Beyond__Seng_(1)
Visitors play with Fennec foxes. (Photo | AP)
Thailand_Asia_Beyond__Seng_(2)
A visitor watches Red Foxes play together. (Photo | AP)
Thailand_Asia_Beyond__Seng_(4)
Looks like the meerkats are the most popular among the bunch! (Photo | AP)
Thailand_Asia_Beyond__Seng_(6)
That's one meerkat you do not want to mess with. (Photo | AP)
Thailand_Asia_Beyond__Seng_(5)
In Asia, where the first cat cafe opened, the concept has moved well beyond felines as meercats, Fennec foxes are the new adorable. (Photo | AP)
Thailand_Asia_Beyond__Seng_(7)
A Fennec fox plays with the customer as a meerkat looks on. (Photo | AP)
Thailand_Asia_Beyond__Seng_(8)
A customer plays with meerkats. (Photo | AP)
Thailand_Asia_Beyond__Seng
A visitor pets a Fennec fox at Little Zoo Cafe. (Photo | AP)
Thailand_Asia_Beyond__Seng_(9)
At Little Zoo Cafe in Bangkok, meerkats, raccoons and the little foxes with the hugest, softest ears imaginable, can be cuddled with plates of crepes and French fries. (Photo | AP)
Zoo Animals Little Zoo Cafe Thailand

