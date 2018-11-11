Home Galleries Other

Why so cute! Newborn cheetah cubs charm visitors at Australian zoo 

Published: 11th November 2018 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 10:08 AM  

Cheetah
Three cheetah cubs have made their public debut at a zoo in the German city of Muenster, just over a month after they were born. (Photo | AP)
Cheetah AND CUBS
Mother Isantya, who moved to Muenster from Paignton, England last year, kept a close watch on the three female cubs as they took their first steps in their outside enclosure on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Cheetah AND CUBS
Their father Jabari, who arrived from Salzburg in 2011, already has several young. (Photo | AP)
Cheetah
Cheetah cubs are born with all the spots they'll ever have, but when they're tiny those spots are very close together. This makes their fur a darker, ash gray color. They also have a long, silvery strip of fur called a mantle that shield them from bad weather and camouflage them as they hide in the grass so predators don't see them. (Photo | AP)
Cheetah
The zoo in Muenster is well known for the successful cheetah breed, about 50 of the endangered animals were born in the zoo since the seventies. (Photo | AP)
cheetah Cheetah cubs Australian zoo Baby cheetahs

