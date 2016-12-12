Home Galleries Nation

Cyclone Vardah: Impact in pictures

Published: 12th December 2016 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2016 08:29 PM  

ola
A torn down bus stop with a damaged private cab. (Express Photo Service)
mogappair
Gusty winds hit the city. A scene in Mogappair.(Express Photo Service)
anna6
A car smashed under a fallen tree at the 15th Main Road in Anna Nagar. (Express Photo Service)
ambatur
Solar panels washed away in heavy rains in front of an office in Ambattur in the city. (Express Photo Service)
ambattur_(3)
Devastation had no limits with fallen trees as heavy rains lashed the city on Monday. (Express Photo Service)
CHENNAI
An inundated street in the city. (ENS)
airteltow_vardah_EPS
A fallen mobile tower in Vannanthurai, Besant Nagar. (ENS)
Kilpauk_vardah__EPS
A tree fallen down at a residential area in Kilpauk during cyclone Vardah. (Sivakumar| EPS)
ROYAPETTAHTREEFALL_EPS
Police help clear fallen trees near Royapettah as Cyclone Vardah hits coastal Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh. (ENS)
Czc6NNMVEAE3ZgP
A deserted road as most residents stayed indoors with the severe cyclone Vardah making a landfall on Chennai coast on Monday.(ENS)
KoyembeduEPS_1
Business at the vegetable and fruit market at Koyembedu saw sluggish sales. (C Shivakumar | ENS)
KOYEMBEDU-BUS
Passengers wait at the CMBT bus terminus as cyclone Vardah touches Chennai city. (John Abraham | Online desk)
anna1
People being evacuated on a mini tempo at Anna Nagar in the city. (Arun Jetlie | EPS)
ambattur_(3)
Trees blowing in strong gale winds in Ambattur.(Arun Jetlie | EPS)
ambattur2
Trees fallen in front of the State Bank of India in Ambattur. (Arun Jetlie | EPS)
airport_(5)
Passengers left stranded with almost all flights cancelled or diverted at Chennai airport. (Sunish P Surendran |EPS)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Vardah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp