Fears of tsunami as sea recedes at Kappad Beach in Kozhikode, even as Cyclone Ockhi moves away

Published: 01st December 2017 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2017 08:32 PM  

Sea water at Kappad beach in Kozhikode suddenly receded by around 100-200 metres, sparking fears of a tsunami on Friday.
It takes as little as five minutes for the sea that has receded to come rushing back to land. Onlookers either unaware of this or gripped by curiosity watch the sea bed after the water line receded at Kappad Beach in Kozhikode on Friday. | Express Photo by TP Sooraj
When the sea recedes, run to the highest place you can find and as far away from the sea as possible. That's the prudent thing to do. But here, curious onlookers wait and watch at Kappad Beach in Kozhikode, Kerala. | Express Photo by TP Sooraj
Calm before the storm? No tsunami warnings have been issued till now. But the receding sea at Kappad Beach in Kozhikode has sparked fear of a tsunami. This phenomenon has occurred soon after Cyclone Ockhi caused heavy rains and strong winds, killing as many as nine people in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. | Express Photo by TP Sooraj
The beach at Kappad, Kozhikode, Kerala has acquired a sinister look after the seawater receded by 100 to 200 metres, spreading fear about a possible tsunami. Seawater recession is known to be a typical feature of tsunamis. But tsunamis are only caused by a huge shift in water level due to earthquakes below the surface of the sea. No seismic activity has been reported and no tsunami warnings issued. | Express Photo by TP Sooraj
The sea bed stands exposed to the skies after the water receded on Friday evening at Kappad Beach in Kozhikode causing a tsunami scare even as Cyclone Ockhi unleashed heavy rains and winds and claimed four lives in Kerala. | Express Photo by TP Sooraj
Some people walk casually on the beach while others curiously look at the exposed sea floor after the water receded at Kappad Beach in Kozhikode on Friday. After the December 26, 2004 tsunami killed hundreds of thousands in India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and other coastal countries in the Indian Ocean region, many people are aware that a receding waterline could mean imminent danger. Yet curiosity draws locals towards the beach, rather than away from it. | Express Photo by TP Sooraj
That's not high enough! Curious onlookers watch from the slightly raised waterfront at Kappad Beach in Kozhikode Kerala, after the seawater receded by about 100-200 metres on Friday. Traditional wisdom says people should run away from the sea and find as high a place as possible to secure themselves when the sea recedes, as it could be the sign of an imminent tsunami. There have been no tsunami alerts issued by the government, however. | Express Photo by TP Sooraj
The sea bed lies exposed for about 100-200 metres after the water receded at Kappad beach in Kozhikode, spreading fear that a tsunami would hit the shores. | Express Photo by TP Sooraj
