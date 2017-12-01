Fears of tsunami as sea recedes at Kappad Beach in Kozhikode, even as Cyclone Ockhi moves away

That's not high enough! Curious onlookers watch from the slightly raised waterfront at Kappad Beach in Kozhikode Kerala, after the seawater receded by about 100-200 metres on Friday. Traditional wisdom says people should run away from the sea and find as high a place as possible to secure themselves when the sea recedes, as it could be the sign of an imminent tsunami. There have been no tsunami alerts issued by the government, however. | Express Photo by TP Sooraj