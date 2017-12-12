Home Galleries Nation

Here's how Twitterati slammed the ban on condom advertisements from 6 am to 10 pm

Published: 12th December 2017 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2017 11:47 AM  

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has pulled the curtains on TV commercials publicising condoms. Here's how people reacted to the move by the governments. (Image Courtesy Twitter@Joydas)
It has also referred to Rule 7 (8), which specifically states: “lndecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes or treatment shall be avoided in all advertisements.' (Image Courtesy Twitter@VishalDadlani)
“All TV channels are hereby advised not to telecast the advertisements of condoms which are for a particular age group and could be indecent or inappropriate for viewing by children. Therefore, such advertisements may be telecast between 10 pm and 6 am to avoid exposure of such material to children,” said the advisory. (Image CourtesyTwitter@PrabhaR_ET)
Officials said the Advertising Standards Council of India approached the ministry to withdraw condom ads telecast in prime time. (Image Courtesy Twitter@PedestrianPoet)
Recently in Gujarat, huge outdoor advertisements of a condom brand featuring Sunny Leone had received sharp reactions.(Image Courtesy Twitter@iAmVJAndy)
Traders’ body confederation of all India traders had complained to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs about such advertisements during Navratra, saying it was a “clearly irresponsible and immature attempt to boost sales by putting all our cultural value system at stake'. (Image Courtesy Twitter@iAmVJAndy)
The confederation also wanted a specified “code of conduct” by the government for celebrities who act as brand ambassadors. (Image Courtesy@tambrahmsays)
