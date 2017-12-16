Congress gets its new president, Rahul Gandhi; here are four others from Nehru-Gandhi family who held the post

Apart from being one of the most prominent figure in the Indian freedom struggle, Jawaharlal Nehru was the first prime minister of a newly formed country which was left to its own people by a post-war-chaotic England. Starting from being the leader of the left-wing faction of the INC in 1920s, Nehru, by 1929 became the leader of most-of the Congress party and called for the 'complete independence' from the British Raj. During his leadership, the party saw the idea of a free nation going towards a secular nation-state but at the same time saw the birth of separatist concepts like the two-state solution. With the support of Maulana Azad and Subhash Chandra Bose he was elected as Congress President in 1936, defeating Rajendra Prasad. He held the post for two years. (Photo | PTI)