Congress gets its new president, Rahul Gandhi; here are four others from Nehru-Gandhi family who held the post

Published: 16th December 2017 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2017 12:55 PM  

The grand old party of India, Congress elevated Rahul Gandhi as their president. Rahul Gandhi is the fifth from the Nehru-Gandhi family to hold the highest post in Congress. The party got its new president after 19 years.  The Nehru-Gandhi family has occupied a prominent place in the Indian politics since the country's struggle for independence. The involvement of the family has traditionally revolved around the Indian National Congress. Today as Congress gets its new president, here are four others from the Nehru-Gandhi family who held the post.
Apart from being one of the most prominent figure in the Indian freedom struggle, Jawaharlal Nehru was the first prime minister of a newly formed country which was left to its own people by a post-war-chaotic England. Starting from being the leader of the left-wing faction of the INC in 1920s, Nehru, by 1929 became the leader of most-of the Congress party and called for the 'complete independence' from the British Raj. During his leadership, the party saw the idea of a free nation going towards a secular nation-state but at the same time saw the birth of separatist concepts like the two-state solution. With the support of Maulana Azad and Subhash Chandra Bose he was elected as Congress President in 1936, defeating Rajendra Prasad. He held the post for two years. (Photo | PTI)
The first and the only woman PM of our country Indira Gandhi joined INC after the death of her father Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964. She was the second longest serving PM after her father. During her tenureship as the PM she supported for the independence movement of East Pakistan now called Bangladesh. She was known for her political ruthlessness. Her two body guard, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh shot her with their service weapons on 31st October 1984. (Photo | PTI)
Rajiv Gandhi joined INC after the tragic death of his brother Sanjay Gandhi in 1983. At the age of 40 he became the youngest PM of India. He was just three when India became independent and his grandfather, Pandit Nehru became Prime Minister. He was President of the Indian National Congress, Bombay in 1985, when the party celebrated its centenary. On May 1991, while attending a rally in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha election he was assassinated by a female suicide assassin. (Express Photo Service)
Sonia Gandhi is the longest serving President of the INC, having been elected since 1998. She is also the Chairperson of the Coordinating Committee of the ruling coalition, the United Progressive Alliance. In the 2004 General Elections, she led the electoral campaign of her party which secured the largest number of seats. But she declined to be the PM and nominated Dr. Manmohan Singh to lead the coalition government. The UPA government is credited with introducing reforms like MNREGA and Right to Information. The party suffered its worst election defeat in 2014 due to their corruption allegations against its ministers. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi, son of Lt. PM Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi is the new president of Congress. Since 2004, Rahul Gandhi has been the Member of Parliament representing Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha. In 2007, he was named General Secretary of the Indian National Congress in charge of the youth and student organisations of the Party. In January 2013, he assumed office as Vice President of the Indian National Congress. (Photo | PTI)
