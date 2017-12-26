Home Galleries Nation

Vijay Rupani sworn in as CM of Gujarat for second consecutive term; PM Modi, Nitish Kumar, NDA CMs attend event

Published: 26th December 2017 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2017 04:51 PM  

Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony at Gandhinagar Ahmedabad on Tuesday. | PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Vijay Rupani and BJP President Amit Shah during the swearing-in ceremony at Gandhinagar. | PTI
Among the attendees were senior BJP leader like LK Advani, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. | PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at swearing-in ceremony of the council of ministers of the Gujarat Government. | PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets veteran BJP leader LK Advani during the swearing-in ceremony. | PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting the former chief minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel at swearing-in ceremony. | PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with veteran BJP leader LK Advani Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah. | PTI
BJP retained power in the state for the sixth consecutive term by winning the recently held Assembly polls. | PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting the Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at the swearing-in ceremony. | PTI
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani offers prayer in the Akshardham Temple ahead of his swearing-in ceremony in Gandhinagar. | PTI
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel along with Governor Om Prakash Kohli during the swearing-in ceremony. | PTI
