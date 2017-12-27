Home Galleries Nation

Karnataka farmers call for bandh over Mahadayi river water dispute

Published: 27th December 2017 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2017 05:28 PM  

Members of Rait Sena Karnataka, a farmer association, started their march to petition the governor, CM and others, demanding the implementation of Mahadayi project. (EPS| S.Manjunath)
The project involves building barrages across Kalasa and Banduri, the two tributaries of Mahadayi river, to divert 7.56 tmc ft water to some of the northern drought-prone areas of the state. (EPS| S.Manjunath)
Effigies of political leaders were burnt by protestors. (EPS| S.Manjunath)
The bandh, called by Mahadayi Kalasa Banduri Nala Horata Samanvaya Samiti, an umbrella organisation spearheading the agitation, is being supported by several pro-Kannada and other organisations. (EPS| S.Manjunath)
Hundreds of protesters started gathering at Rani Chennamma circle in Hubballi and started shouting slogans. Few of the JD(S) leaders extended their support to the protest.
Police arrested a group of protesters in a bid to prevent a rail roko to be staged at the Hubballi railway station. (EPS| S.Manjunath)
Security was beefed up to maintain Law and Order in the state. (EPS| S.Manjunath)
Tyres and effigies of leaders were burnt by protestors. (EPS| S.Manjunath)
Majority of shops remained shut and protesters torched tyres and effigies. (EPS| S.Manjunath)
In Hubballi and Dharwad, buses and autorickshaws remained off roads after 9 am and protests were held at all major junctions. (EPS| S.Manjunath)
Members of a Kannada organisation cut their wrist using a blade in protest. The police shifted the injured activists to KIMS hospital. (EPS| S.Manjunath)
