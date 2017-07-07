Bengaluru Metro services hit after flash protests

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pulwama attack fallout: Indian tea exporters ready to stop siphons to Pakistan
Preserving the peak: China bans ordinary tourists in core zone of Mt Everest
Pulwama attack: Sharad Pawar takes dig at PM Modi's claims before coming to power
Kumaraswamy condemns Pulwama attack, consoles family of slain CRPF jawan from Mandya
Pulwama attack: India needs to take concrete action, says 26/11 hero's father
Three days after his vacation ended, CRPF jawan's family in UP waits for the coffin