Home Galleries Nation

Bengaluru Metro services hit after flash protests

Published: 07th July 2017 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2017 12:07 PM  

Metro services finally resumed at 11.40 am on Friday, after the Metro employees withdrew their protest. | Jithendra M
Metro services finally resumed at 11.40 am on Friday, after the Metro employees withdrew their protest. | Jithendra M
Indian National Trade Union Congress showed their support for the strike at the Baiyappanahalli station. | Nageshkotian Polali
Indian National Trade Union Congress showed their support for the strike at the Baiyappanahalli station. | Nageshkotian Polali
The Metro staff warned to continue the protest until their colleagues are released. | Vinod Kumar T
The Metro staff warned to continue the protest until their colleagues are released. | Vinod Kumar T
The incident resulted in six Metro staffers getting arrested after an FIR was filed at the Halasuru Gate Police Station against them. | Jithendra M
The incident resulted in six Metro staffers getting arrested after an FIR was filed at the Halasuru Gate Police Station against them. | Jithendra M
The assault, which was captured on CCTV, occurred around 9.40 am when Rakesh - the prime accused in the case, along with four of his colleagues attacked Anand Guddad, Lakshman and a woman security officer, Bharathi at the City Civil Court Gate of the Sir M Visveshwaraya Central College metro station.
The assault, which was captured on CCTV, occurred around 9.40 am when Rakesh - the prime accused in the case, along with four of his colleagues attacked Anand Guddad, Lakshman and a woman security officer, Bharathi at the City Civil Court Gate of the Sir M Visveshwaraya Central College metro station.
The protest was triggered by a late night scuffle between employees of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force constables, who were on duty on Thursday. | Vinod Kumar T
The protest was triggered by a late night scuffle between employees of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force constables, who were on duty on Thursday. | Vinod Kumar T
Thousands of Metro commuters who came to the station had been sent back by officials at various stations, saying that operations were closed due to ‘unscheduled maintenance’. | Pushkar V
Thousands of Metro commuters who came to the station had been sent back by officials at various stations, saying that operations were closed due to ‘unscheduled maintenance’. | Pushkar V
Bengaluru Metro's purple and green lines were completely shut down for around seven hours on Friday morning, following a strike by the Metro employees over the arrest of their colleagues. | Pushkar V
Bengaluru Metro's purple and green lines were completely shut down for around seven hours on Friday morning, following a strike by the Metro employees over the arrest of their colleagues. | Pushkar V
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru metro Namma Metro BMCRL workers Karnataka State Industrial Security Force constables KSISF constables Metro strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp