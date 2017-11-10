Home Galleries Nation

Royal cricket: Watch the King and Queen of Belgium playing cricket with kids at Oval Maidan in Mumbai

Published: 10th November 2017 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2017 06:32 PM  

Their Majesties King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium on the invitation of the President of India are on a seven day State visit to India from 5-11 November 2017 IN PIC: The royal couple with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag at Mumbai's Oval maidan on Friday (Photo | AP)
The visit, which is taking place in the year when both nations are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties, is aimed at deepening the overall political and economic engagement between the two countries. (Photo | AP)
Queen of Belgium Mathilde interacts with the children of Mehli Mehta Foundation in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
The royal couple interacts with children at Mumbai's Oval Maidan on Friday. (Photo | AP)
King Philippe signed the UNICEF -labelled bat before hitting the field for a game with the former Indian batsman and the kids. (Photo | PTI)
Queen Mathilde of Belgium plays cricket at at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo | AP)
The Queen prepares to give bowling a shot. (Photo | PTI)
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag joins King Philippe in the field. (Photo | PTI)
King Philippe of Belgium bats at at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
