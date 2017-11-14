Home Galleries Nation

On Children's Day here are 12 rare pictures of India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru

Published: 14th November 2017 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 12:40 AM  

Jawaharlal Nehru is often cited as saying that children should always be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. 'Tryst with Destiny' was a speech delivered by him in Parliament to the Constituent Assembly as India became independent at midnight as the day turned to 15 August, 1947. Here's a collection of rare pictures of the first prime minister.
Jawaharlal Nehru, Prime Minister of India and King Mahendra of Nepal who laid the foundation stone of the barrage over the Gadhak river at Bhaisalotan near the Indo Nepal Border. (Photo | PTI)
Jawaharlal Nehru addressing a public meeting. (Photo | PTI)
Nehru with his daughter Indira Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Nehru, who left for Dehradun on a short holiday from Palam Airport is seen with Lal Bahadur Shastri ahead of his departure. (Express Photo Service)
Nehru is seen in the cockpit of the first Mystere fighter aircraft acquired by the Indian Air Force at Palam airport. (Photo | PTI)
Film Producer A V Meyyappan along with the first PM of India Jawaharlal Nehru (Express Photo)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj is seen along with Nehru and minister C Subramaniam (2nd left) at the Meenambakkam airport. (Express Photo Service)
Former Chief Minister of Kashmir Sheikh Abdullah is seen with Jawaharlal Nehru and other leaders. (Express Photo Service)
'Chacha' Jawaharlal Nehru surrounded by children. (Photo | PTI)
Picture shows (from left) Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Prasad, Yugoslavian President Tito and S Radhakrishnan. (Photo | PTI)
Jawaharlal Nehru, Prime Minister of India as a cricket player. (Photo | PTI)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp