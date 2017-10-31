Remembering 'Woman of the Millennium' Indira Gandhi on her 101st birth anniversary

On 31 October 1984, Indira Gandhi's bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, fired a total of 31 bullets on Indira Gandhi from their service weapons, as revenge for the Golden Temple assault, at her residence at 1, Safdarjung Road in New Delhi and she died from her injuries. 'If I die a violent death as some fear and a few are plotting, I know the violence will be in the thought and the action of the assassin, not in my dying......!'. Before her death there was courage, belief and faith in her words. (Photo: YouTube grab)