Remembering 'Woman of the Millennium' Indira Gandhi on her 101st birth anniversary

Published: 31st October 2017 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 08:27 AM  

IndiraGandhi
Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi, (born on 19 November 1917) who served as the prime minister of India for three consecutive and longest terms (1966-77) and a fourth term (1980-84) was assassinated on 31 October in 1984. (Photo: PTI)
IndiraGandhiIndiraGandhi
Since the Nehru family was the center of national political activity, Indira Gandhi was exposed to politics from a young age; Mahatma Gandhi was among the frequent visitors to the Nehru house in Allahabad. IN PIC: Young Indira with Mahatma Gandhi during his fast in 1924. (Photo: Wikipedia)
IndiraGandhi
Her academic background helped her hold key positions. Indira had many achievements to her name including the Bharat Ratna award. She was the Chairperson of the National Integration Council of AICC and the President of the All India Youth Congress in 1956. (Photo: YouTube grab)
IndiraGandhi
In 1942, she married journalist Feroze Gandhi. Soon after the couple married, they were sent to prison on charges of subversion by the British. Some years later their marriage hit rock bottom. IN PIC: The marriage of Feroz and Indira Gandhi at Anand Bhavan, Allahabad. (Photo: YouTube grab)
IndiraGandhi
In 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was born, and two years later, Sanjay Gandhi. IN PIC: Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. (Photo: Wikipedia)
IndiraGandhi
Noted for her charismatic authority and political astuteness, Indira adhered to the socialist policies centered around Soviet-style central planning that were put into place by her father, Jawaharlal Nehru. (Photo: Wikipedia)
IndiraGandhi
In 1975, Opposition parties and social activists staged regular demonstrations against the Indira Gandhi-led Central government over rising inflation, the state of the economy and unchecked corruption. The same year, Allahabad High Court ruled that Indira Gandhi had used illegal practices during the last election and this added exacerbated the discontent with the government. The verdict ordered her to vacate her seat, immediately. Indira, instead of resigning, declared 'an emergency, due to the turbulent political situation in the country' on 26 June, 1975. IN PIC: Indira playing with a young Priyanka Gandhi at her residence.(Photo: YouTube grab)
IndiraGandhi
As a minister, Indira Gandhi encouraged and started a family planning program. She also promoted the views of Nehru to establish India's stability and security interests as independent from those of the nuclear superpowers, by authorizing the development of nuclear weapons in 1967. She was also the leader who transformed India's condition of chronic food shortages into one of surpluses of wheat, rice, cotton and milk through the Green Revolution. IN PIC: Felicitating Mother Teresa at an event in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
IndiraGandhi
After being the only Indian Prime Minister to have declared a state of emergency in order to 'rule by decree', she was also the only Indian Prime Minister to have been imprisoned after holding office. She became unpopular and the general feeling was that she used the emergency provisions to grant herself extraordinary powers. IN PIC: Indira Gandhi at the nuclear test site in Pokhran after India tested its first nuclear device (Photo: AP)
IndiraGandhi
On 31 October 1984, Indira Gandhi's bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, fired a total of 31 bullets on Indira Gandhi from their service weapons, as revenge for the Golden Temple assault, at her residence at 1, Safdarjung Road in New Delhi and she died from her injuries. 'If I die a violent death as some fear and a few are plotting, I know the violence will be in the thought and the action of the assassin, not in my dying......!'. Before her death there was courage, belief and faith in her words. (Photo: YouTube grab)
IndiraGandhi
As Prime Minister, Indira was known for power grabbing and political ruthlessness. Her political career was littered with controversies as well as allegations of high-handedness, corruption and nepotism. IN PIC: US President Richard Nixon, and his wife Pat, pose with Indira Gandhi and performers Edward Villella and Patricia McBride of the New York city ballet, conductor Hugo Fiorato and guitarist William Schustick on November 4, 1971. (Photo: AP)
