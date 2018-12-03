Home Galleries Nation

Rajendra Prasad birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of India's first President

Published: 03rd December 2018 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 03:01 PM  

Rajendra Prasad
First President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad is seen shaking hands with Narendra Prasad of the Indian team. The fifth Test match between India and Pakistan at New Delhi. (File | EPS)
Rajendra Prasad
Dr Rajendra Prasad reading a book. (File | EPS)
Rajendra Prasad
First President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad saluting to the crowd. (File | EPS)
Rajendra Prasad
First President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad attended the session of the presentation of Film programmes for young people at New Delhi. (File | EPS)
Rajendra Prasad
Dr Rajendra Prasad at the Independence Day reception held at Rajbhavan Guindy, Chennai. (File | EPS)
Rajendra Prasad
Then President of India, Dr S Radhakrishnan, presenting the Award of Bharat Ratna to Dr Rajendra Prasad. (File | EPS)
Rajendra Prasad
Dr Rajendra Prasad presenting the Bharat Ratna Award to shri C Rajagopalachari, Governor General of India. (File | EPS)
Rajendra Prasad
Mr Jose Torres Zaveltta, Captain of the Polo Team making a presentation of a cup to Dr Rajendra Prasad on behalf of General Juan D Peron President of Argentin. (File | EPS)
Rajendra Prasad
Dr Rajendra Prasad leaving New Delhi by a special train for Sadaqat Ashram Patna at the end of his term of office. (File | EPS)
Rajendra Prasad
Dr Rajendra Prasad unveiling a portrait of Mahathma Gandhi presented to City Municipal Council by H S Sitharam at Bangalore. (File | EPS)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajendra Prasad Rajendra Prasad photos Rajendra Prasad rare photos Rajendra Prasad images Rajendra Prasad pictures Indias first President

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp