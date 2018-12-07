Home Galleries Nation

Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote

Published: 07th December 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 08:03 PM  

Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
IN PIC: Hyderabad : senior citizens casting their vote for assembly election. (Express / R.Satish Babu)
The fate of 1821 candidates including 135 women was sealed at 5 pm. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
People casting their vote in Telangana Assembly Elections in Different places of Rangareddy District on Friday. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Counting of votes would be taken up on December 11. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
At several polling booths EVM-VVPAT link failures and EVM malfunction also occurred. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
A lambada women waiting near the compound wall of a polling booth to cast her vote in Bodakonda Tanda , Rangareddy District on Friday. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
A total of 1,821 candidates are in the fray, along with a few independents. Malkajgiri constituency has the highest number of contestants (42) while Banswada has the least (6). (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
The present elections are the first polls being held exclusively for Telangana after its formation and mark the first time when VVPATs is being used for all the 119 Constituencies. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
The state is witnessing a three-cornered fight between TRS, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the grand alliance of the Congress, TDP, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Telangana Jana Samithi, all competing for the majority of seats. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
congress BJP Election EVM Telangana elections Telangana assembly election

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp