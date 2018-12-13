Home Galleries Nation

The wedding that made international headlines: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal hitched

Published: 13th December 2018 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 11:24 AM  

IshaAmbaniwedding_AP
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo | AP)
IshaAmbaniwedding1_AP
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives in Antilia palace for the wedding. Clinton has been a part of the wedding celebrations since Sunday when she visited Udaipur. (Photo | AP)
IshaAmbaniwedding2_AP
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, center left, walks with his younger brother Anil Ambani during the wedding of his daughter Isha who is the first of his children to get married. (Photo | AP)
IshaAmbaniwedding_Twitter
After the festivities, the newlyweds are expected to move in to their USD64-million diamond-themed mansion at the Gulita building in Mumbai, according to sources. (Photo | Twitter)
IshaAmbaniwedding3_AP
Superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rajinikanth are one of the star attendees on Wednesday. Incidentally, it also happened to be Thalaivar's 68th birthday. (Photo | AP)
IshaAmbaniwedding4_AP
Newly weds, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also in attendance at the wedding. (Photo | AP)
IshaAmbaniwedding5_AP
Actress Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas at the wedding. The couple got married last week where the Ambanis were also amongst the guests. (Photo | AP)
IshaAmbaniwedding6_AP
Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya arrive at Isha Ambani's wedding. (Photo | AP)
IshaAmbaniwedding1_Twitter
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan was joined by Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor. (Photo | Twitter)
IshaAmbaniwedding7_AP
Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao. (Photo | AP)
IshaAmbaniwedding2_Twitter
Sonam Kapoor with father Anil Kapoor. Sonam's funky pink lehanga attracted a lot of attention, as it reportedly had her name on it. (Photo | Twitter)
IshaAmbaniwedding3_Twitter
Sunil Shetty with wife Mana Shetty. (Photo | Twitter
IshaAmbaniwedding4_Twitter
Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor arrive with their father, Director-Producer Boney Kapor. (Photo | Twitter)
IshaAmbaniwedding5_Twitter
Salman Khan at Antilia palace. (Photo | Twitter)
IshaAmbaniwedding6_Twitter
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput. (Photo | Twitter)
IshaAmbaniwedding8_AP
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali and son Arjun arrive to attend the wedding. The couple is quite close to the Ambani family given Sachin's stint with their IPL Team Mumbai Indians. (Photo | AP)
IshaAmbaniwedding9_AP
Antilia palace mansion which has 3 helipads on the roof, all decked up and illuminated before the wedding, looking like a small skyscraper at night. (Photo | AP)
IshaAmbaniwedding10_AP
A street is lit-up outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani ahead of the wedding of his daughter Isha in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (Photo | AP)
IshaAmbaniwedding11_AP
The wedding that grabbed international eyeballs also made quite a lot of noise. Beyonce who was flown down to India was paid a bomb to perform at Isha's sangeet in Udaipur. (Photo | AP)
IshaAmbaniwedding12_AP
The guest list is so long that the Ambanis and Piramals reportedly booked over at least five five-star hotels nearby. If this wasn't enough, a war room has been set up in Mumbai to manage all the logistics. More than 100 chartered flights are engaged in flying guests. After the wedding some more events are lined up. (Photo | AP)
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Wedding Beyonce Hilary Clinton Ambani wedding Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal

