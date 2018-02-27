Home Galleries Nation Meghalaya Polls: People turn up to vote in 59 constituencies By Associated Press | Published: 27th February 2018 04:19 PM | Last Updated: 27th February 2018 05:12 PM 0 Share Via Email Khasi tribal girl Indari Thabah, 20, who voted for the first time shows her ink mark outside a polling station during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP Polling started at 7 am and no incidents of violence was reported from anywhere in Meghalaya, the CEO said. | AP Khasi tribal women stand in queue to cast their votes during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP People stand in a queue to cast their votes during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP Khasi tribal women return home after casting their votes during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP A polling official marks ink on the finger of a voter during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP A Khasi tribal woman with her children comes out of a polling station after casting her vote during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP Khasi tribal women with their children wait for others after casting their votes during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP A security person walks past as voters stand in queue to cast their votes during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP A Khasi tribal woman helps her husband on a wheel chair to cast his vote inside a polling station during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP A Khasi tribal woman carrying her daughter walks as other sit outside a Church after casting their votes during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP An elderly Indian Khasi tribal woman arrives to cast her vote as others stand in a queue outside a polling station during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP A Khasi tribal woman comes out from a polling station after casting her vote during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP Khasi tribal women carrying their children on their back stand in queue to cast their votes during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP A security person demonstrates to a voter standing in queue how to cast vote on a model of an electronic voting machine displayed outside a polling station during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. | AP Khasi tribal people stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the Meghalaya state assembly elections in Nongpoh. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Meghalaya polls Meghalaya election East Garo Hills