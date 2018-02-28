Home Galleries Nation Holi celebrations: Vrindavan and Mathura soak in festive vibe By Agencies | Published: 28th February 2018 08:58 AM | Last Updated: 28th February 2018 10:20 AM 0 Share Via Email Holi falls on March 1 and 2 this year and the pre-holi celebrations have already taken over the people in Mathura and Vrindavan. Devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate this festival of colours with fervent and enthusiasm. IN PIC: Mathura people play with 'gulal' during Holi celebrations at a village in Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. (Photo: PTI) The way holi is celebrated in this part of country is famous all over the world and tourists visit Mathura and Vrindavan to witness the colourful celebration. Holi celebrations in Bank-e-Bihari temple of Vrindavan and Mathura's Lath Maar Holi, a style where women of Barsana in Mathura beat up men from adjacent town Nandgaon with sticks is feast for eyes and every photographers dream to capture. IN PIC: Women playing 'Lathmar holi'. (Photo: PTI) IN PIC: Devotees pray at the Ladali or Radha temple, before the procession for the Lathmar Holi festival, the legendary hometown of Radha, consort of God Krishna, in Barsana. During Lathmar Holi the women of Barsana beat the men from Nandgaon, the hometown of Krishna, with wooden sticks in response to their teasing as they depart the town. (Photo: AP) There are several legends associated with Holi, one goes like this. Lord Krishna was unhappy that he was dark in colour and so he went to his mother, Yashoda and asked her to do something about it. He also was upset that Radha was very fair. His mother suggested Krishna to go and playfully colour Radha. Krishna went to the neighbouring village of Barsana, the hometown of Radha to colour her and other Gopis. In return, the women beat him playfully with sticks. It is believed, that's how the tradition of Lath Maar Holi began. (Photo: AP) In Vrindavan the celebrations go on for a week, along with chants and bhajans. People dance and pray and eat sweets. Earlier widows were not allowed to play holi but, the draconian tradition was broken last year and widows started playing holi with gulal and flowers. This year too they continue. IN PIC: Vrindavan Widows dance while playing Holi with colours at ancient Gopinath Temple in Vrindavan on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI) IN PIC: A widow looks on as she participates in Holi celebrations at the ancient Gopinath Temple in Vrindavan on Tuesday in an event organized by Sulabh International. (Photo: PTI) People soak in colours and the festivities of Holi. In Vridnavan and Mathura the celebration goes on for nearly 40 days. Mathura is considered birth place of Lord Krishna. Hence, the special attachment to the festival. (Photo: PTI) Widows dance while playing Holi with colours at ancient Gopinath Temple in Vrindavan on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Vrindavan widows Mathura Holi