There are several legends associated with Holi, one goes like this. Lord Krishna was unhappy that he was dark in colour and so he went to his mother, Yashoda and asked her to do something about it. He also was upset that Radha was very fair. His mother suggested Krishna to go and playfully colour Radha. Krishna went to the neighbouring village of Barsana, the hometown of Radha to colour her and other Gopis. In return, the women beat him playfully with sticks. It is believed, that's how the tradition of Lath Maar Holi began. (Photo: AP)