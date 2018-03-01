Home Galleries Nation Holi 2018: Revellers across India celebrate the festival of colours with vigour and fervour By Agencies | Published: 01st March 2018 02:32 PM | Last Updated: 02nd March 2018 02:13 PM 0 Share Via Email Revellers across India celebrate the festival of colours with fervour to honor the triumph of good over evil. On the eve of Holi, people play with colors, water guns and indulge themselves in festivities. IN PICTURE: Students perform on the occasion of 'Dol Jatra' festival during 'Basant Utsav' at Golf Green in Kolkata. (Photo | AP) Students from a school for visually-impaired play with flower petals during holi celebrations in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo |AP) Elderly women apply 'gulal' (colour) on each other's face during 'Holi' celebration at an old age home at Pub Jyotinagar in Guwahati to celebrate the onset of harvest season. (Photo | PTI) A reveller light up a color smoke candle as a procession of Lord Krishna chariot proceeds through a street celebrating Holi in Kolkata. (Photo | AP) Women apply 'gulal' on each other during Basant Utsav on the occasion of 'Dol Jatra Festival' in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo | PTI) Foreign tourists play with 'gulal' during Holi celebration in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo | PTI) Women smear each other's faces with 'gulal' during Holi celebrations at Ambari in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI) Revelers play with colored powder during Holi festival celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | AP) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Holi Holi 2018 colours Holi festival India Blue