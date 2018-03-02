Home Galleries Nation Kerala celebrates the largest women's gathering, Attukal Pongala By Express News Service | Published: 02nd March 2018 12:24 PM | Last Updated: 02nd March 2018 02:12 PM 0 Share Via Email The Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam is a 10-day festival, which falls during February-March every year, the month of Makaram-Kumbham according to the Malayalam calendar. (Express Photo | BP Deepu) The festival begins on the Karthika star with the traditional Kappukettu and Kudiyiruthu ceremony. (Express Photo | Manu R Mavelil) The 9th day of the festival is the major attraction with Attunkal Pongala and the procession of the Goddess. The festival will conclude with the Kuruthitharpanam on the night of the 10th day. (Express Photo | Manu R Mavelil) The annual Pongala offering which takes place at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple is considered to be the largest religious gathering of women on a single day. (Express Photo | BP Deepu) Women from various parts of Kerala and outside prepare 'pongala' (a mix of rice, jaggery and coconut) in fresh earthen or metal pots as an offering to Attukal Devi, the presiding deity of the temple, in makeshift brick stoves. (Express Photo | Manu R Mavelil) The ritual is performed by lining up on either side of the roads in the city and its suburbs. (Express Photo | BP Deepu) Pongala has found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as 'the largest gathering of women' based on the 2.5 million turnout in 2009. (IN PIC | Devotees occupy the premises of Attukal Devi temple since Thursday night for the Pongala). (Express Photo | Manu R Mavelil) This year, the festivities had begun on February 23. The festival will formally come to a close on March 3. (Express Photo | BP Deepu) Kuthiyotta Vrutham, an important ritual associated with the festival, began at the temple on last Saturday. In this ritual, boys below the age of 12 observe a seven-day penance by staying at the temple. (Express Photo | BP Deepu) This year Attukal Pongala was marred by the controversy regarding the Kuthiyottam ritual which involves piercing of boys with iron hooks. DGP Sreelekha has lashed out terming the ritual as 'cruelty' with the child rights commission filing a case. (Express Photo | Manu R Mavelil) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Kerala High Court Attukal Pongala Attukal Bhagavathy temple