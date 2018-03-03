Home Galleries Nation Sikhs carry out colourful procession to celebrate 'Hola Mohalla' By Online Desk | Published: 03rd March 2018 03:25 PM | Last Updated: 03rd March 2018 05:02 PM 0 Share Via Email Hola Mohalla is a Sikh festival which is celebrated a day after the Hindu festival Holi. Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was the first to start the celebrations. The festival lasts for three days. The word Holla Mohalla stands for 'the charge of an army'. (All photos are taken from PTI) The main center of the festival is at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab where the festival even lasts for almost one week. The festival is also celebrated by the Sikhs all over the world. The main highlight of the festival is the Nihangs or Nihang Singhs who are also known as the Guru's Knight or the Guru's beloved. They are the warrior who once formed the crack troops of the Sikh armies. They are always armed and are excellent horsemen who are dressed in either electric blue or saffron robes with imposing turbans. The Sikhs carry out processions accompanied by arms and drums. They display their martial arts skills in simulated battles. Various competitions are also organised during this festival. The Sikhs who take part in the procession enjoy 'kirtan', music and poetry. Participants perform daring feats such as tent pegging, sword fighting, bareback horse- riding, standing erect on speeding horses etc. Tourists pour in large numbers to witness the festival at the holy city of Anandpur Sahib on the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. Shardai or Sukhnidhaan is the essential traditional drink served during the festival. It is prepared from almonds, poppy seeds, black peeper, rose petals and 'bhang'. In pic: Huge pan being cleaned to prepare a non-alcoholic drink to celebrate Hola Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab on Friday. Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Hola Mohalla Guru Gobind Singh