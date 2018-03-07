Home Galleries Nation Curfew imposed in Kashmir to prevent protests called by separatists By Associated Press | Published: 07th March 2018 03:16 PM | Last Updated: 07th March 2018 03:32 PM 0 Share Via Email Kashmiri milk man walks his bicycle past an Indian paramilitary soldier during restrictions in Srinagar. | AP Paramilitary soldiers interrogate a Kashmiri motorcyclists before letting them go during restrictions in Srinagar. | AP An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during restrictions in Srinagar. | AP An paramilitary soldier, center, asks a Kashmiri civilian to turn back at a temporary checkpoint during restrictions in Srinagar. | AP The paramilitary soldiers interrogate a couple carrying a sick child on their way to a hospital before letting them go during restrictions in Srinagar. | AP Kashmiri men enjoy the morning sun as they sit outside closed market during a strike in Srinagar. | AP Kashmiri Muslim men enjoy the morning sun as they sit over a bridge on the Jhelum River during a strike in Srinagar. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Kashmir Kashmir strike Srinagar