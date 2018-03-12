Home Galleries Nation Maharashtra farmers’ agitation called off as Fadnavis government accepts demands By Express News Service | Published: 12th March 2018 02:33 PM | Last Updated: 13th March 2018 02:13 AM 0 Share Via Email Facing the heat from the opposition and ally Shiv Sena, the BJP-led Maharashtra government today accepted the demands of agitating farmers, including their right to till forest land, leading the cultivators to call off their stir that had turned Mumbai into a sea of red. (Photo: By special arrangement) Thousands of farmers from all over the state, who had gathered at the Azad Maidan donning red caps, holding red flags and banners, greeted the announcement with loud cheer. (Photo: By special arrangement) As the government announced its decision, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the striking farmers, who were affiliated to his party, were ending their agitation. (Photo: By special arrangement) Warning the ruling BJP, Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that farmers can 'uproot governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra' if they failed to concede their just demands. (Photo: By special arrangement) Yechury pointed out how the huge loans of industrialists and businessmen were being written off and how people like Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya and Nirava Modi cheated banks and escaped the country with impunity. (Photo: By special arrangement) Over 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra, who embarked on a 'Long March' from Nashik on March 6 to press their various demands, arrived in Mumbai on Monday, 12th March. (Photo: By special arrangement) The farmers, led by Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), demanded, among other things, proper implementation of the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme. (Photo: By special arrangement) The government reached out to farmers, promising to meet their demands, but farmers' leaders said they will press on with the protest at the Vidhan Bhavan (Legislature Complex) on Monday. (Photo: By special arrangement) The protesters halted at the Somaiya ground in suburban Chunabhatti on Sunday night, and set out for Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai, where the Budget session was underway on Monday morning. (Photo: By special arrangement) The farmers have braved scorching heat and have covered around 180 km on foot in six days since they started the march. (Photo: By special arrangement) Apart from opposition parties, Shiv Sena, a partner in the ruling BJP-led coalition, too has vocally supported the agitation. (Photo: By special arrangement) Maharashtra farmers look on as they assemble in Mumbai as part of the 'Kisan Long March' for proper implementation of the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme. (Photo: PTI) Mumbai Farmers participate in a long march organised by All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS) at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: PTI) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Mumbai farmers Maharashtra loan waiver scheme Kisan long march