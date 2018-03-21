Home Galleries Nation Rare photos of shehnai maestro Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan on his 102nd birth anniversary By Agencies | Published: 21st March 2018 09:33 AM | Last Updated: 21st March 2018 12:43 PM 0 Share Via Email One of India’s most famed musicians, Bismillah Khan was born this day to a family of musicians in 1916. Google India honored the winner of country's highest civilian award with a doodle on Wednesday. Here are some rare picturess of Khan from Express archives, who passed away on 21 August 2016. Recipients of Tswadeshi Diwas Sanman awards Shehnai Maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan and Veteran Actor-film maker Manoj Kumar for their lifetime contribution in their respective fields seen at Swadeshi Diwas in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI) KR Narayanan, former vice-president of India presenting the Swaralaya puraskaram to Ustad Bismillah Khan at a function in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI) Ustad Bismillah Khan during one of his concerts. (File | EPS) Ustad with a mobile phone during a BSNL mobile service programme at Varanasi in November 2002. (Photo | PTI) Bismilla Khan and Sitar Maestro PT Ravi Shankar performing at the first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in New Delhi on January 9, 2003. (Photo | PTI) Ustad at Santacruz Airport in Mumbai (EPS | Vasant Prabhu) Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amrinder singh handing over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to Shehnai Maestro Bismillah Khan in August of 2003. (Photo | PTI) Ustad performs at a programme organised by Rhythms Institute of Fine Arts, Bengaluru. (EPS | N Narasimha Murthy) Sehnai Maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan and Naushad before a concert in Mumbai on August 22, 2002. (Photo | PTI) Andhra pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offering a shawl to Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan in 2002. (Photo | PTI) All India Anti-Terrorist front Chairman M S Bitta presenting the Pride of Nation Award to Ustad Bismillah Khan at Varanasi in June, 2003. (Photo |PTI) Ustad Bismilla Khan at the Rashrapati Bhavan to receive the Bharat Ratna award. The then PM AB Vajpayee, senior BJP leader LK Advani are seen among others. (Photo | PTI) The Then Prime Minsiter AB Vajpayee with the veteran musician at the event. (Photo | PTI) The then President K R Narayanan presenting Bharat Ratna Award to Ustad Bismillah Khan. (Photo | PTI) Ustad Bismillah Khan at Investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan after receiving Bharat Ratna Award from President KR Narayanan. (Photo | PTI) Ustad performs at the inaugural function of the golden jubilee celebration of Sangeet Natak Academi at New Delhi January 28, 2003. (Photo | PTI) The Maestro passed away on August 21 2006 in Varanasi. IN PIC: Mortal remains of Bismillah Khan being carried for the last rituals in Varansi. (Photo | UNI) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Ustad Bismillah Khan Shehnai Bismillah Khan