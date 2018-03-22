Home Galleries Nation Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar metro stations get platform screen doors By Online Desk | Published: 22nd March 2018 12:42 PM | Last Updated: 22nd March 2018 03:02 PM 0 Share Via Email The newly installed platform screen doors (PSDs) began functioning at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Chawri Bazar and Chandni Chowk metro stations, a statement said on Tuesday. | PTI This is the first time the Delhi Metro has installed PSDs in already existing operational metro stations on the Yellow Line (HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli). | PTI The barrier between the platform and the tracks will help in better crowd management at these busy stations and also prevent any untoward incident such as jumping or falling on the tracks. | PTI According to the DMRC statement, the installation and commissioning of these doors at already operational stations was a major challenge as the PSDs could be installed only during non-revenue hours depending on the availability of blocks during late night hours after the close of passenger services. | PTI Four other stations of this line will have these PSDs which include New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate in the future. | PTI A view of Chawri Bazar metro station platform in New Delhi on Wednesday. Platform Screen Doors PSD have become operational at Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazar metro station on the yellow line to enable crowd management and prevent potential suicide. | PTI Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS metro stations Chandni Chowk Chawri Bazar platform screen doors