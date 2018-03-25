Home Galleries Nation Palm Sunday observed by Christians across India By Online Desk | Published: 25th March 2018 04:31 PM | Last Updated: 25th March 2018 06:32 PM 0 Share Via Email Palm Sunday is observed by Christians to commemorate Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem before he was arrested and crucified. In most households, the palm leaves that are received from the church is placed before a picture of Christ and it remains there till Christmas Eve when it is given back to the churches to be used in the bonfire that is made. Faithful observe Palm Sunday by taking part in the procession started from St Joseph's Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil) Devotees observe Palm Sunday by taking part in the procession started from St Joseph's Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram. From Palm Sunday till Easter Sunday on April 1, there will be daily masses and a special one on Good Friday (March 30). Of Kerala's 33.4 million population, Christians account for 61.41 lakhs -- 29.94 lakh males and 31.47 lakh females. Catholics constitute around 50 per cent of the Christian populations. Devotees observe Palm Sunday at centenary Methodist Church at chapel road in Hyderabad. (EPS | KSathya keerthi) Devotees observe Palm Sunday at centenary Methodist Church at chapel road in Hyderabad. (EPS | KSathya keerthi) Devotees observe Palm Sunday at centenary Methodist Church at chapel road in Hyderabad. (EPS | KSathya keerthi) Children take part in a procession with palm leaves on the occasion of Palm Sunday in Vijayawada. (EPS | P Ravindra Babu) Children take part in a procession with palm leaves on the occasion of Palm Sunday in Vijayawada. (EPS | P Ravindra Babu) A procession goes on with palm leaves on the occasion of Palm Sunday in Vijayawada. (EPS | P Ravindra Babu) Children take part in a procession with palm leaves on the occasion of Palm Sunday in Vijayawada. (EPS | P Ravindra Babu) Devotees take part in a procession with palm leaves on the occasion of Palm Sunday in Vijayawada. (EPS | P Ravindra Babu) Children take part in a procession with palm leaves on the occasion of Palm Sunday in Vijayawada. (EPS | P Ravindra Babu) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Palm Sunday