Home Galleries Nation Fire breaks out at Chennai Citi Centre shopping mall By Express News Service | Published: 26th March 2018 03:48 PM | Last Updated: 26th March 2018 05:19 PM

Fire broke out at Chennai Citi Centre due to short circuit in a supermarket on Monday. (Sunish P Surendran | EPS)

Officials in action at a supermarket in Chennai Citi Centre, trying to bring the situation under control. (Sunish P Surendran | EPS)

Officials and journalists are seen standing outside the supermarket that caught fire. (Sunish P Surendran | EPS)

All the shops at Chennai Citi Centre were temporarily closed due to a fire accident. (Sunish P Surendran | EPS)

Entry inside the mall was confined due to fire at Chennai Citi Centre as a result of short circuit in a supermarket. (Sunish P Surendran | EPS)

The fire broke out at the store at around 11 am at the 'All in One' supermarket at the 3rd floor of the Chennai Citi Centre Shopping Complex. (Sunish P Surendran | EPS)

The fire department vehicle at Chennai Citi Centre. (Sunish P Surendran | EPS)