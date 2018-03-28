Home Galleries Nation Life inside TB hospitals of Gauhati and Hyderabad By Associated Press | Published: 28th March 2018 01:07 PM | Last Updated: 28th March 2018 02:21 PM 0 Share Via Email A boy cries standing beside a relative being treated for tuberculosis at a TB hospital in Hyderabad. | AP A tuberculosis patient sits on a bed at a TB hospital in Gauhati. | AP A nurse interacts with a tuberculosis patient at a TB hospital in Gauhati. | AP A woman hands over containers containing sputum of her husband to get tested at a TB hospital in Gauhati. | AP A relative adjusts the oxygen mask of a tuberculosis patient at a TB hospital in Hyderabad. | AP A tuberculosis patient rests on a bed at a TB hospital in Hyderabad. | AP A nurse walks down a staircase after handing out medicines to patients at a tuberculosis hospital in Gauhati. | AP A tuberculosis patient rests at a TB hospital in Gauhati. | AP A doctor examines a tuberculosis patient at a TB hospital in Gauhati. | AP A tuberculosis patient waits to receive medicines at a TB hospital in Gauhati. | AP A tuberculosis patient receives medicines from a nurse at a TB hospital in Gauhati. | AP A tuberculosis patient rests on a bed at a TB hospital in Gauhati. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS tb tuberculosis TB hospital Hyderabad TB hospital Gauhati TB hospital