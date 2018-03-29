Home Galleries Nation As ISRO's satellite GSAT-6A lifts off, here's all you need to know about it By Online Desk | Published: 29th March 2018 02:53 PM | Last Updated: 29th March 2018 06:12 PM 0 Share Via Email The GSAT-6A satellite blasted off at 4.56 p.m. on Thursday and was put into orbit around 17 minutes after the launch. (Photo | ISRO official website) GSAT-6A is a high power S-band communication satellite configured around 'I-2K' model. the 'I' in I-2K stands for INSAT, a group of ISRO's communication satellites and it weighs 2000kg. IN PIC: GSAT-6A seen with two halves of Payload faring of GSLV-F08. (Text, Photo | ISRO official website) The S band is a microwave band used by weather radar, surface ship radar, and some communications satellites, especially used for communication with NASA's International Space Station. IN PIC: GSAT-6A undergoes tests for electromagnetic compatibility and electromagnetic Interference. (Photo | ISRO official website) The mission life of spacecraft would be about 10 years. The size of the satellite is 1.53m x 1.65m x 2.4m, which has a power of 3119 watts. IN PIC: GSAT-6A undergoes vibration test to ensure that the satellite can endure launch, deployment and its own operation cycle. (Photo | ISRO official website) The satellite will provide for mobile communication through a 'multi beam facility', with five beams in the S-band and one beam in the C-band. It will also demonstrate the 6m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna for user communication link. IN PIC: GSAT-6A is being assembled into the satellite launching vehicle GSLV F08. (Photo | ISRO official website) GSLV-F08 is the 12th flight of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and Sixth flight with indigenous Cryogenic Stage. (Text, photo | ISRO official website) A Cryogenic rocket stage, as found in the GSLV-F08, is more efficient and provides more thrust for every kilogram of propellant it burns. However, the stage is very complex as it uses propellant at very low temperatures. IN PIC: The assembled GSLV-F08 is being moved to towards the Umbilical Tower seen the background. (Photo | ISRO official website) The Launch of GSLV-F08 carrying GSAT-6A took place at the Second Launch Pad in Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. (Photo | ISRO official website) An improvement in GSLV-F08 is the High Thrust Vikas Engine, which has been under development by ISRO for the past three years and it enhances the vehicle's payload capability. (Photo | ISRO official website) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS ISRO satellite mobile communication