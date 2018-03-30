Home Galleries Nation CBSE exam paper leak: Students protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi By PTI | Published: 30th March 2018 11:47 AM | Last Updated: 30th March 2018 01:31 PM 0 Share Via Email CBSE students protest over the alleged paper leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The CBSE has scrapped both Class 12 economics exam and Class 10 mathematics exam after the reports that students had been able to access the handwritten question papers. | PTI A 10th class CBSE student displays a placard during a protest over the alleged paper leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | PTI A 10th class CBSE student displays a placard during a protest over the alleged paper leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. After the question papers were leaked to students, the CBSE on Wednesday ordered a retest for Class XII Economics and Class X Maths. | PTI Students and parents gather outside a coaching center in Rajendra Nagar where Delhi Police conducts an investigation for their alleged involvement in CBSE question paper leak in New Delhi. | PTI CBSE students protest over the alleged paper leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | PTI The CBSE examination paper leak that has affected lakhs of students across the country and abroad has come as a rude shock to not only the students but also to their parents. ( Shekhar Yadav | EPS) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS CBSE CBSE Class 12 CBSE Class 10 CBSE Class 10 paper leak CBSE Class 12 paper leak Class 10 mathematics paper leak Class 12 economics paper leak