Home Galleries Nation

Devotees offer prayers to the 'Sun God' during the Chhath festival

Published: 14th November 2018 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 05:01 PM  

Chhath Puja
Thousands of devotees gathered at Marina beach in Chennai to pay obeisance to the Sun God. (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)
Chhath Puja
On the occasssion of Chhath Puja, devotees undergo fast and offer water and milk to the Sun God at dawn and dusk. (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Chhath Puja
Devotees offer prayers on at the banks of the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Chhath Puja
A devotee praying for the longevity and health of her spouse at Marina beach in Chennai. (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)
Chhath Puja
Devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Chhath Puja at Puzhal in Chennai. (Debadatta Mallick| EPS)
Chhath Puja
Devotees offer prayers at Puzhal. (Debadatta Mallick | EPS)
Chhath Puja
Chhath Puja celebrations at the bank of Yamuna river in New Delhi. (Naveen Kumar | EPS)
Chhath Puja
A Hindu devotee offers prayers during the Chhath festival on the banks of highly polluted river Yamuna in New Delhi. (Naveen Kumar | EPS)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sun God Chhath festival Surya Puja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp