Cyclone Gaja leaves a trail of destruction in Tamil Nadu

Published: 16th November 2018 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 03:39 PM  

The roof of Nagapattinam railway station damaged in cyclone Gaja. ( Photo | EPS)
Kollukadu village in Pudukottai district got completely affected due to Gaja cyclone on Friday early morning. (Photo | EPS)
An uprooted tree blocked the entire road of Neela Keezha Veedhi in Nagapattinam past midnight on Thursday. ( Photo |Antony Fernando/ EPS)
Electricity has been disconnected in the entire Madurai district. Due to cyclonic gust, trees have been uprooted in five places in the city. ( Photo | EPS)
Uprooted trees in Tiruchy. (Photo |M K Ashok Kumar/ EPS)
An uprooted tree which disconnected power supply in several houses near Neela Keezha Veedhi in Nagapattinam. (Photo |Antony Fernando/ EPS)
Large number of banana trees destroyed at Tiruchy. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar/EPS)
Madurai received rainfall during Friday morning. (Photo| K K Sundar/EPS)
Gusty winds due to the cyclonic storm resulted in hundreds of trees and electricity poles being uprooted. (Photo|EPS)
Sea levels reduced after the cylone at Pamban in Rameshwaram. (Photo|Ponmalar/EPS)
