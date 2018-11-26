Ten years after 26/11: A timeline of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks

Home Galleries Nation

Ten years ago on this day, India's financial capital Mumbai faced the worst terror attack after 10 heavily armed terrorists sailed into the city. Twenty-Six Eleven, as these attacks are often referred to as, witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists coming to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carrying out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300.
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 10th anniversary
After sailing to the city under the cover of darkness, the terrorists targeted major landmarks of Mumbai with first attack taking place at the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station. Ajmal Amir Kasab and Ismail Khan carried out the attack at this station, killing as many as 58 people and injuring over 100. (IN PHOTO | People walk past Trident hotel on the eve of the tenth anniversary of 26/11/ PTI)
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 10th anniversary
Kasab and Khan later entered to attack Cama Hospital, but the same was thwarted with the alertness of the hospital staff. They however killed 6 police officials, including city's Anti-Terrorism Squad Hemant Karkare in an ambush after leaving the hospital. (IN PHOTO | A view of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel which was a target during 26/11/ PTI)
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 10th anniversary
The second site of the attack was Nariman House business and residential complex (IN PHOTO) where a Rabbi, his wife, and six others, including five Israeli citizens, were killed by the terrorists who first held them as hostage. The two-year-old child of the Rabbi couple, Moshe, survived in the attack. Then 'Baby Moshe' became a face of the innocent victims of ruthless terrorism.
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 10th anniversary
The third site to come under attack on 26/11 was the Leopold Cafe followed by Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower. Four terrorists carried out the attack at the famous cafe before entering the iconic Taj hotel, where they killed as many as 31 people after laying a three-day siege at the hotel. (IN PHOTO | Chabad House in Nariman House, Colaba which was targeted during 26/11/ PTI)
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 10th anniversary
The other site to come under attack during the 26/11 was Oberoi-Trident hotel where another group of two terrorists entered at almost the same time, as other four had entered Taj. At Oberoi-Trident hotel the siege officially ended on the evening of November 28 with as many as 30 being killed in the horrific attack. (IN PHOTO | Smoke is seen billowing out of the ground and first floor of the Taj Hotel following the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008/ PTI)
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 10th anniversary
The attack and seize finally culminated on the morning of 29th November 2008, after the National Security Guards (NSG) secured the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. (An exclusive picture made available to the PTI shows bullets and cartridges which were recovered during commando operation against terrorists at the Nariman House, one of the sites of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.)
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 10th anniversary
After the attack, it was established that the 10 terrorists had sailed to Mumbai from Pakistan's port city, Karachi. Their voyage to Mumbai involved hijacking a fishing dingy and killing four of the five men crew, leaving one occupant to ferry them to Mumbai coast. (IN PHOTO | The Gateway of India post 26/11 attacks in Mumbai/ PTI)
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 10th anniversary
In these gruesome attacks, 9 terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. (Photo | File/ PTI)
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 10th anniversary
The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) was believed to have plotted the 26/11 attacks. Its mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, has however been roaming freely in Pakistan. (A video screengrab showing the terrorists | PTI)
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 10th anniversary
Former CIA Director David Howell Petraeus in January this year, said that there is substantial evidence against Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief and UN-designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed for his role in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. (IN PHOTO | Mothers of two Israeli victims of 26/11 terror attacks Rabbi Gabriel Holtzberg and Rivika at the Gateway of India/ PTI)
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 10th anniversary
In May 2018 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also asserted that terrorists sent by Pakistan were responsible for the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed over 160 lives. Ties between India and Pakistan have remained tense since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and nosedived after the Uri terror attack by Pakistan-based terrorists in September 2016, that claimed lives of 19 Indian soldiers. (IN PHOTO | Moshe Holtzberg, who lost his parents during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks/ PTI)
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 10th anniversary
The attack did rattle the country, but failed to touch the spirit of the nation, which in the coming years strengthened all the more. (People pray at a Jewish synagogue to pay homage to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks/ PTI)
