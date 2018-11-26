Ten years after 26/11: A timeline of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks

The other site to come under attack during the 26/11 was Oberoi-Trident hotel where another group of two terrorists entered at almost the same time, as other four had entered Taj. At Oberoi-Trident hotel the siege officially ended on the evening of November 28 with as many as 30 being killed in the horrific attack. (IN PHOTO | Smoke is seen billowing out of the ground and first floor of the Taj Hotel following the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008/ PTI)