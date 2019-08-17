Home Galleries Nation

Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir

Published: 17th August 2019 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 05:18 PM  

Srinagar restrictions, Shepherd
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha (Photo | Sana Shakil, EPS)
1 / 9
Srinagar restrictions
Security forces keeping a vigil in Srinagar city ahead of Friday prayers on August 9. (Photo | Sana Shakil, EPS)
2 / 9
Srinagar restrictions, Dal lake, Shikara
Empty Shikaras in Dal Lake, Srinagar on August 9. (Photo | Sana Shakil, EPS)
3 / 9
Srinagar restrictions
Security forces keeping a vigil in downtown Srinagar ahead of the Friday prayers on August 9.(Photo | Sana Shakil, EPS)
4 / 9
Srinagar restrictions, pigeon
A Kashmiri man feeding pigeons outside the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on August 9 during the lockdown in Kashmir. (Photo | Sana Shakil, EPS)
5 / 9
Srinagar restrictions
Empty roads in Srinagar as normal life has been on hold due to the lockdown. (Photo | Sana Shakil, EPS)
6 / 9
Srinagar restrictions
Heaps of garbage piled up in various parts of Srinagar during the lockdown. (Photo | Sana Shakil, EPS)
7 / 9
Srinagar restrictions, Hazratbal shrine
The iconic Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar that otherwise sees large congregations was unusually sparse on the forenoon of August 9, the first Friday since reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | Sana Shakil, EPS)
8 / 9
Srinagar restrictions
75-year-old Mushtaq said he walked more than 5 kilometers along with his four-year-old grandson to reach Hazratabal shrine from Bhatkura village in order to offer Friday prayers. Mushtaq, an auto driver, says he reached the shrine after much difficulty and after being stopped by multiple security personnel despite not driving his vehicle. (Photo | Sana Shakil, EPS)
9 / 9
TAGS
Kashmir Kashmir crisis Kashmir row Article 370 Kashmir lockdown photos
