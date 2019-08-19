Home Galleries Nation

World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?

Published: 19th August 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 12:52 AM  

On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded train packed with people travelling to their native place to cast their vote in the Telangana elections on 7 December 2018) (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Performers taking a nap before the inauguration ceremony of Codissia Industrial Park by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy on the outskirts of Coimbatore on 6 February 2019. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Rescue workers pulling a woman out of debris from a building collapse in Karnataka's Dharwad, 76 hours after the tragedy struck. 19 people lost their lives in the 19 March 2019 accident. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
A monkey being showered with water in its cage on a hot summer afternoon at the Animal Birth Control Centre of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Women fetching water from Chembarambakkam lake, Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Residents of parched Chennai brave waterlogged roads to fetch water for their needs. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The Tamil Nadu government banned plastic items across the state from January 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
A woman, waiting with empty water pots on the Palar river bed near Walajahpet in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, attempts to suck the pipe to start water flow. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Women and children of Revolutionary Students and Youth Front (RSYF) being arrested by police during a protest against the razing of the statue of Communist leader Vladimir Lenin in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A visual from World Water Day on March 22 in Vilankattur village, Sivaganga. Women from this village wait all night to fetch a pot of water from dried river beds. They are assisted by young boys who provide light by torching dried palm leaves and worn-out tyres. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
Labourers digging for bore wells in parched Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The once-sprawling water catchment area of Chennai's Korattur Lake is now a grazing field and a play area for locals. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the release of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi, on 8 April 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A photojournalist falling down a set of steps while covering Rahul Gandhi's arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
A white tiger getting a cool shower on a hot summer's day at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Dark clouds shroud the sky near Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Kamalamma, 82, has been collecting plastic waste from the estuary near Poonthura beach, Thiruvananthapuram for the last 45 years. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
French tourists Natalie and Nicholas were invited by local fishermen to help them drag a 'kattamaram' (catamaran) up Odayam beach in Varkala, Kerala. Unfortunately, the rope snapped, injuring the couple and the causing the fishermen to fall backwards. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
People making arrangements to save water during the water scarcity in Chennai. (Photo | R.Satish Babu, EPS)
A fisherman washing his face in the sewage-mixed waters of Korattur lake in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
A labourer's daughter picking up discarded plastic boxes, a day after the Dasara procession at Mysuru Palace. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)
Late former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj with her husband Swaraj Kaushal at their new residence on Dhawandeep building on Jantar Mantar road in New Delhi, after vacating her official residence. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
An artist dressed as ADMK founder MGR and another dressed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together in Coimbatore ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
A bird lies dead due to shortage of water and food in Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu's Tiruneleli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
