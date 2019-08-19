World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?

On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded train packed with people travelling to their native place to cast their vote in the Telangana elections on 7 December 2018) (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

